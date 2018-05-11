Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese new age musician Kitaro Photo: AP file
entertainment

Musician Kitaro cancels Iran concert because his band includes Americans

1 Comment
TEHRAN, Iran

Japanese new-age musician Kitaro has reportedly cancelled a concert in Iran because his band includes Americans, just after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Thursday that Kitaro cancelled a live concert later this month in Tehran as six members of the band are Americans.

Kitaro's management did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. He won a Grammy in 2001 for his album "Thinking of You."

Fars said concert organizers, who it relied on for its report, spent two years planning the concert. Fars said they now "preferred to keep silent in the current situation and wish for better days."

Trump pulled America out of the 2015 accord on Tuesday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

band member names?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines

Hokkaido Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Families

10 Ways To Spend A Special 2018 Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

5 Reasons to Study Japanese in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Point Break: Loyalty Cards in Japan Thicken Wallets but Lack in Payoffs

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon