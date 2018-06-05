Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Japanese novelist Murakami to host radio show

0 Comments
TOKYO

Famous Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami will soon turn his hand to radio, hosting a one-off show in which he will tell listeners about his passion for long-distance running, music and literature, Tokyo FM said Tuesday.

As host of "Murakami Radio -- Run and Songs" to be broadcast on the evening of Aug 5 across 38 Japanese stations, Murakami will play music from his own collection of CDs and records, putting particular emphasis on music he listens to while running.

"I am aiming to pick music that is seldom featured on other radio programs and which is soothing to the ear," Murakami, who rarely makes public appearances in Japan, said in a statement. "I hope you will enjoy it."

From Tuesday through Sunday, fans can submit music-related questions online and the author of bestsellers such as "Norwegian Wood" and "1Q84" will answer them while on-air.

Murakami, a perennial favorite for the Nobel Prize in literature, is known to have a wide knowledge of music. While he tends to stay out of the public eye, Murakami also actively takes part in ultramarathons and triathlons around the world.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Hopes and Dreams: Japan at the World Cup 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya: Inside Tokyo’s Latest Luxury Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

History

Genbaku Dome (A-Bomb Dome)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK