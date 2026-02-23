 Japan Today
entertainment

Japanese rock band Luna Sea drummer Shinya dies at 56

TOKYO

Popular Japanese rock band Luna Sea's drummer, who went by the name of Shinya, has died after battling illness for years, its official website said Monday. He was 56.

A native of Kanagawa Prefecture, Shinya formed a band with a high school friend, a guitarist now known as Sugizo. The two, along with other members such as vocalist Ryuichi Kawamura, later teamed up as Luna Sea.

The five began live performances in 1989 before making a major-label debut in 1992. Shinya was known for his powerful low-end sound and elaborate live stunts, including performing with a drum set that rotated 360 degrees.

He carried on with live performances even after being diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2020. He announced in September last year that a brain tumor had been found and he died on Feb 17, according to the band's website.

"Shinya believed more strongly than anyone that 'the five of us will return to stage once more,'" the other band members said in a statement. "His unyielding spirit and his radiant, sun-like smile had been a source of hope for his fellow band members and our entire staff."

RIP.

Too young to go.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

