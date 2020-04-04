Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese rock legend Hyde rips into those not practicing social distancing and hitting up pubs during pandemic

By grape Japan
TOKYO

L'Arc〜en〜Ciel and VAMPS vocalist and musician Hyde is a legend in Japanese rock music, having sold 40 million albums worldwide with L'Arc〜en〜Ciel and even sold out Madison Square Garden.

This time the rock star isn't being lauded for his music, however, but rather a recent condemnation he made of people ignoring the suggested social distancing protocol to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic (avoiding closed and crowded spaces as well as close contact). Hyde recently took to Twitter to express his frustrations about how those not following protocol are increasing risks to others:

"I was appalled to see footage of people saying 'I'll be OK,' or 'Well, it's too late now anyway' and crowded pubs. No matter how you look at it, that's not a necessary reason to leave your house, and at the very least the pub owners should spread out the seats as a countermeasure. If these people are going to infect the ones who are precious to us then that cannot be excused by ignorance. Their sins are heavy."

Hyde's Tweet is resonating with a lot of other frustrated people around Japan, especially as media continues to show many people taking necessary excursions in crowded areas and not following safety precautions.

"If those with influence can say such things, lives can definitely be saved. Thank you very much."

"This is exactly right. It's too late to regret your actions after losing someone you loved."

There are people who think it's OK to go out like this because the wording is "self-restraint" and not "prohibited"...

