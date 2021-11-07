Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Singer Ayumi Hamasaki taken to hospital due to anaphylactic shock

7 Comments
Japanese pop singer Ayumi Hamasaki was taken to hospital Saturday after performing at a concert in Nagoya, with her management later confirming she was suffering anaphylactic shock.

Although Hamasaki, 43, fell unconscious temporarily, her life is not in danger from the severe allergic reaction, Avex Management Inc said on her official website on Sunday.

She has canceled her concert scheduled on Sunday evening in the same city, it said.

Hamasaki, known for popular songs such as "Seasons" and "M" released in 2000, was on a tour that began last month. She will consult her doctor and others on whether to resume her performance schedule, the office said.

7 Comments
That's terrible. I hope she is okay. I wonder what caused it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Anaphylaxis can be life threatening, especially if she became unconscious ! Hope she recovers quickly !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Could have been an insect bite @Reckless 5:02pm or, some food she wasn’t aware she had an allergy. Many people diagnosed with severe allergies carry an “epi-pen” for such an incident:

Reckless 5:02pm: That's terrible. I hope she is okay. I wonder what caused it.” ?

Anaphylactic shock is a rare but severe allergic reaction that can be deadly if you don't treat it right away. It's most often caused by an allergy to food, insect bites, or certain medications. A shot of a drug called epinephrine is needed immediately, and you should for emergency medical help.”

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Very very famous singer in Asia in her prime around 2000.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7002e1.htm

The obvious answer is from the vaccine.

But since this very famous case goes against the media narrative.....

Do your worst, mods.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

It's terrible I had an Anaphylactic shock once before when I was injected with iodine for a kidney and liver X-ray. The young doctor at a university hospital pushed the injection through my vein and into my muscle. I did not even know I was allergic.

My body got very hot and the pain was so intense I passed out. When I woke up a professor was reviving me with oxygen and injections.

I never want to have that experience again. I didn't fully recover for weeks.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yes @bob, I’m very sure she had a vaccine scheduled post concert. Japan is well known for its late night walk in and/or mobile vaccine centres! You lot really are desperate aren’t you?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Nobody did she received the vaccine after her concert, Tiger. Calm down.

Nobody did she received the vaccine after her concert, Tiger. Calm down.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The obvious answer is from the vaccine.

Why are you trying to spread information that everybody knows already as if it is shocking? Can you prove it was the vaccine?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

