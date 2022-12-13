Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Japanese singer Ichiro Mizuki, 'king of anime songs,' dies at 74

0 Comments
TOKYO

Ichiro Mizuki, a Japanese singer known for being the "king of anime songs," died of lung cancer last Tuesday at a Tokyo hospital, his talent agency said Monday. He was 74.

Mizuki, whose real name was Toshio Hayakawa, was famed for singing the theme song for the 1972 robot series "Mazinger Z" and Leiji Matsumoto's space opera "Space Pirate Captain Harlock," among many other hits.

The Tokyo native made his debut in 1968 as a pop music singer, kicking off his career in anime songs in 1971 after lending his vocals for the theme song of "Genshi Shonen Ryu" (Ryu, The Cave Boy).

With over 1,200 songs under his belt, including theme songs for the iconic Japanese television series "Kamen Rider" (Masked Rider), Mizuki also gained popularity overseas, holding anime song-themed events in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Mizuki, who announced in July that he was undergoing treatment for lung cancer, remained committed to "a lifetime of active service" even after his diagnosis, appearing on stage in a wheelchair for his last live performance on Nov. 27, according to his agency.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Unfortunate news..

Rest In Peace..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog