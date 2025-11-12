Japanese techno-pop group Perfume member marries fan

Photo taken in November 2024 shows A-chan of Japanese female techno-pop group Perfume, whose real name is Ayaka Nishiwaki.

A member of Japanese female techno-pop group Perfume, A-chan, said Tuesday she has married a man she described as both her "best friend" and a "fan," just months after the popular trio announced plans to go on hiatus in 2026.

"He has been a long-time friend...and a fan who supports me and Perfume from his heart," the 36-year-old singer, whose real name is Ayaka Nishiwaki, said on Instagram. "It was my dream to marry a fan of mine!"

She added that her husband is an "ordinary person," implying that he is not in the entertainment industry.

Perfume, formed with fellow members Kashiyuka and Nocchi in 1999 in Hiroshima Prefecture, has been captivating fans in Japan and abroad with its synchronized, robot-like dance style and hit tunes since making its major label debut in 2005.

The group announced in September that it will go "into cold sleep" next year.

