 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Perfume's A-chan
Photo taken in November 2024 shows A-chan of Japanese female techno-pop group Perfume, whose real name is Ayaka Nishiwaki. Image: Kyodo
entertainment

Japanese techno-pop group Perfume member marries fan

2 Comments
TOKYO

A member of Japanese female techno-pop group Perfume, A-chan, said Tuesday she has married a man she described as both her "best friend" and a "fan," just months after the popular trio announced plans to go on hiatus in 2026.

"He has been a long-time friend...and a fan who supports me and Perfume from his heart," the 36-year-old singer, whose real name is Ayaka Nishiwaki, said on Instagram. "It was my dream to marry a fan of mine!"

She added that her husband is an "ordinary person," implying that he is not in the entertainment industry.

Perfume, formed with fellow members Kashiyuka and Nocchi in 1999 in Hiroshima Prefecture, has been captivating fans in Japan and abroad with its synchronized, robot-like dance style and hit tunes since making its major label debut in 2005.

The group announced in September that it will go "into cold sleep" next year.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

'She added that her husband is an "ordinary person"...'

[Translation] He is loaded with cash...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

He is loaded with cash...

I imagine that after selling millions of records for 20 years, the members of Perfume aren't doing too badly either.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

ROYCE’ Cacao&Chocolate Town 

GaijinPot Travel