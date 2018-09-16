Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese trio wins classical music competition in Germany

MUNICH

A Japanese piano trio won first prize in the ARD International Music Competition on Saturday, the organizer said.

Aoi Trio, formed by graduates from Tokyo University of the Arts, became the first from Japan to win a prize in the category at the classical music competition, one of the most prestigious in the world.

Three piano trios contested the final round in Munich, Germany, with Lux Trio from South Korea and Trio Marvin from Kazakhstan, Russia and Germany sharing third place. A piano trio is a group playing piano and two other instruments, usually a cello and a violin.

"This is our start. We want to continue to perform together for a long time," pianist Kosuke Akimoto, 25, said. The Japanese trio also involved 26-year-old violinist Kyoko Ogawa and cellist Yutaka Ito, 26.

They received a cash prize of 18,000 euros ($21,000) for the win.

The competition is held from Sept. 3 through next Friday. It focuses each year on different instruments, and this year four categories -- viola, piano trio, voice and trumpet -- were featured with a total of 257 people from 36 countries competing.

