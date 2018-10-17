Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The TV series starred Misaki Ito and Atsushi Ito. Photo: Wikipedia
entertainment

Japanese TV show 'Densha Otoko' to be remade in U.S.

3 Comments
TOKYO

The hit 2005-22006 Japanese TV series “Densha Otoko” (Train Man) will be adapted into a musical for American audiences, its producers said, reversing a historic trend that has almost always gone in the opposite direction.

It is the first time for a Japanese TV show on terrestrial broadcasting to get a Hollywood remake. Producers from Fuji will also take part in development.

The TV show, which had had a highest viewing rate of 25.5%, was adapted into a book in 2016. There is also a book adaptation in English.

The half-hour TV series based on a true story about a nerdy young man who asks for dating advice on an online comic book chatroom, was a cultural phenomenon in Japan.

His agonizing over how to talk to a girl he sees on a train has spurred a novel, a manga and a feature film as well as the hugely successful TV series.

The American version of “Train Man” will be directed by Adam Shankman of “Hairspray” fame, its producers said.

It is the first time in its 50-year history that Fuji Television, one of the country’s biggest networks, has sold a show to the U.S. market.

Its managing director Toru Ota said: “No words can express how thrilled I am that the Hollywood remake of our megahit drama has begun. ‘Train Man’ may have depicted our ‘otaku’, or anime cartoon nerd, in a comical way but audiences found him authentic and embraced him.”

The U.S. version of the series will be written by Phil Rosenthal and Tucker Cawley, who wrote the series “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

© AFP/Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Only took 50 years for a Japanese program to find it's way to America and probably be another 50 before it happens again!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sounds fun!

You guys didn't get Battle of the Planets, then? I remember Casey Kasem on voice duties for one of the characters...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They're thinking of making a musical out of this? I can imagine the nerdy angst-ridden protagonist singing his undying love for said heartthrob. On a separate point, I recall the Japanese title for the American movie Napoleon Dynamite as バス男. Weird.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

