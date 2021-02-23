Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The deal 'felt familiar', Jay-Z said Photo: AFP
entertainment

Jay-Z sells half his champagne brand to LVMH

0 Comments
PARIS

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods company, said on Monday it had agreed to buy 50 percent of Armand de Brignac, the champagne brand owned by rapper Jay-Z.

The company said the purchase -- for an undisclosed sum and made through its Moet Hennessy drinks division -- also involved a distribution deal and would kick off a partnership reflecting a "shared vision" between the singer and the company.

Jay-Z's champagne brand, known informally as Ace of Spades, had been "a fantastic success", Moet Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus said in a joint statement with Jay-Z.

"Armand de Brignac breaks barriers and reflects contemporary luxury, while preserving the traditions of the Champagne terroirs," he said.

Jay-Z, quoted in the statement, said "it is a partnership that has felt familiar the entire time", adding he was confident that "the sheer power of the Moet Hennessy global distribution framework, its unparalleled portfolio strength and its long-established track record of excellence in developing luxury brands will give Armand de Brignac the commercial power it needs to grow and flourish even further".

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo