entertainment

Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film

LOS ANGELES

Jennifer Aniston will portray the first female - and first gay - U.S. president in a comedy film for Netflix, the streaming service said.

American stand-up comedian Tig Notaro will play Aniston's wife in the film and she is also co-writing the script for the film, called "First Ladies."

No date was scheduled for its release.

"When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they'll prove that behind every great woman... is another great woman," Netflix said in a statement.

The announcement was the latest in a series of high profile projects for Aniston, 49, whose career has consisted mostly of romantic comedy films since the end of the sitcom "Friends" in 2004.

She also is working on her first TV show since "Friends" as the co-star and an executive producer of a drama series for Apple Inc. about the lives of people working on a morning television show.

