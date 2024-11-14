 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
FILE - A Beagle Scout Snoopy balloon floats above Central Park West in New York during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
entertainment

Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

0 Comments
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK

The giant balloons may be flying at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but the stars will be on street. Organizers revealed Thursday that actor-singer Jennifer Hudson, dance music icon Kylie Minogue and Broadway and “Pose” star Billy Porter will all perform, an upping of the star wattage over previous years.

The trio will be in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store, while also added to the parade are “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola, the star and writer of “Oh, Mary!,” the unconventional smash that’s become the toast of Broadway.

They will join a massive group of already-announced parade stars — including reality TV's Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop's T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay.

Music performers scheduled to perform include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Kylie Cantrall, The Temptations, Chlöe, Charli D’Amelio, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Rachel Platten, Bishop Briggs, Joey McIntyre, Natti Natasha and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia.

The holiday tradition will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Nov 28 in all time zones and will be kicked off by actor Alison Brie, the “Glow” star currently starring in Peacock’s “Apples Never Fall.”

This year’s parade will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups.

The parade airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from “Today” will host and a Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

Broadway also will be represented by performances from “Death Becomes Her,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Outsiders,” as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and “Riverdance” dancers.

The Macy’s parade has been a traditional holiday season kickoff and spectators line-up a half-dozen deep along the route to cheer the floats, entertainers and marching bands. Last year, Cher was the headliner.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo