Jennifer Lawrence will get a special award at Spain's San Sebastian festival when her latest movie shows there Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence to get San Sebastian Festival award

MADRID

Oscar-winning actor and producer Jennifer Lawrence will receive a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain next month, organisers said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old will get a special "Donostia" award at the festival, where her latest movie "Die, My Love" will be shown.

The festival described Lawrence as "one of the most influential actors of our time" in announcing the award.

The new movie, which Lawrence also produced, will be shown on September 26, the same day as she receives the award.

The Spanish festival, which runs from September 19 to 27, will also give a lifetime achievement award to Esther Garcia, a producer closely linked to many of the films of Pedro Almodovar and other top Spanish directors.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

