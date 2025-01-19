 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dylan Auction Lyrics
FILE - Musician Bob Dylan appears in London on April 27, 1965. (AP Photo, File)
entertainment

Draft lyrics to 'Mr Tambourine Man' sell for $508,000 at U.S. auction

0 Comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn

Draft lyrics to Bob Dylan’s song “Mr Tambourine Man” went for over a half-million dollars as part of a weekend sale of dozens of items related to the iconic American singer-songwriter.

About 60 Dylan items — including photos, music sheets, his guitar, pencil drawings and an oil painting composed by the Nobel Prize for literature winner — were sold on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, through Julien’s Auctions.

The items generated nearly $1.5 million in sales overall through in-person and online bidding, the auction house said. Julien's said 50 of the items, including the lyrics that received the highest sale price, came from the personal collection of late music journalist Al Aronowitz.

The typewritten lyrics, which covered three drafts of the 1965 song, were written on two sheets of yellow paper, with Dylan’s annotation on the third draft.

Dylan wrote the original draft lyrics in the journalist's New Jersey home, according to Julien’s, citing a 1973 newspaper article by Aronowitz.

Dylan sat “with my portable typewriter at my white formica breakfast bar in a swirl of chain-lit cigaret smoke, his bony, long-nailed fingers tapping the words out” on copy paper, Aronowitz was quoted as writing.

The third draft, while close to the final version, still had significant variations from the final lyrics, the auction house said on its website.

The song appeared as the lead track on the acoustic side of his 1965 “Bringing It All Back Home” album and was the first Dylan composition to reach No. 1 in the United States and the United Kingdom, Julien’s said.

Other high-selling items Saturday included a 1968 Dylan-signed oil-on-canvas painting for $260,000 and a custom 1983 Fender guitar that he owned and played for $225,000.

Dylan, now 83, is garnering attention with last month's release of the movie “A Complete Unknown," which focuses on his rise to stardom in the early 1960s. Dylan is played by Timothée Chalamet, who has worked for several years on the role, which involves singing and playing guitar.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog