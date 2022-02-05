Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces

2 Comments
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK

Spotify's popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan apologized Saturday after a video compilation surfaced that showed him using racial slurs in clips of episodes over a 12-year span.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Rogan, who hosts a podcast called “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said his use of the slurs was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.” But he said the clips were “taken out of context."

"It’s not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner,” he said during the six-minute video on his Instagram account. “I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist.”

Rogan’s mea culpa follows Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter India Arie's announcement on Thursday that she was removing her music from the Spotify streaming service because of racial slurs that Rogan had made during his podcasts. She posted the video montage of Rogan's clips on her Instagram account.

Rogan's apology comes as Spotify is promising to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation as part of a damage-control campaign sparked by musician Neil Young, who called out the streaming service’s top podcaster for magnifying vaccine skepticism.

Last Sunday, Spotify said it will soon add a warning before all podcasts that discuss COVID-19, directing listeners to factual, up-to-date information from scientists and public health experts. The company also aims to bolster transparency about its publishing decisions by laying out the rules it uses to protect users’ safety.

Spotify didn't respond immediately for request for comment.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Neil Young's music was pulled from Spotify as a protest against Joe.

But Neil doesn't own the rights to that music, Blackstone, the huge global private equity firm owns it.

Neil Young doesn't have the legal authority to pull his music off of Spotify, only Blackstone Investments has that legal authority.

Why does Blackstone, a billion dollar elite global equity firm, care so much about Joe Rogan interviewing doctors about vaccine side effects?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The N word is a very expensive word for lots of ignorance people

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo