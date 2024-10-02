 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Cast member John Amos arrives for the New York premiere of "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection" in New York
FILE PHOTO: Cast member John Amos arrives for the New York premiere of "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection" in New York June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Image: Reuters/Andrew Kelly
entertainment

John Amos, star of 1970s TV's ‘Good Times’ and ‘Roots,’ dies at 84

By Danielle Broadway
LOS ANGELES

John Amos, the U.S. football player turned actor who was acclaimed for his roles in the 1970s TV series “Good Times” as well as the miniseries “Roots,” died on Aug. 21 at age 84, his son Kelly Christopher (K.C.) Amos said.

Amos' death was not disclosed until Tuesday.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” his son said in a statement.

"He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold ... and he was loved the world over,” he added.

Amos played the dad, James Evans, for 61 episodes of the sitcom "Good Times" in the mid-1970s and also the older Kunta Kinte in the TV miniseries "Roots," based on the 1976 novel about slavery by Alex Haley. He also played the TV weatherman Gordy Howard in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the same decade.

Amos also had a brief professional football career in the 1960s.

