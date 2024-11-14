 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
People John Krasinski Sexiest Man
FILE - Director John Krasinski poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Premiere of the film 'IF' in London, May 7, 2024. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

LOS ANGELES

Let the office debates begin — John Krasinski is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.

The magazine announced the actor-writer-director as its pick Tuesday night during “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Krasinski starred in “The Office” before launching the “Quiet Place” franchise and leading the action series “Jack Ryan.” He joked in an interview with the magazine that he’s hoping his wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, makes good on a promise to plaster the cover as wallpaper at their home.

He takes the mantle from last year’s honoree, Patrick Dempsey.

Krasinski, 45, told People that his immediate reaction to the honor was “just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.” He added that he thought he might be getting pranked.

He burst to fame playing the floppy-haired, lanky Jim on the U.S. version of the mockumentary “The Office,” and transitioned into the clean-cut, muscular action star on Amazon’s “Jack Ryan,” playing the Tom Clancy character previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck on the big screen. He also co-wrote, directed and starred in “A Quiet Place,” which has grown into a three-film franchise, and created the short-lived but immensely popular pandemic-era webseries “Some Good News.”

Earlier this year, he debuted his sixth directorial effort, “IF,” a film about imaginary friends that also featured Blunt.

The couple have two daughters together.

Krasinski told People in the issue that's on newsstands on Friday that the honor is likely to result in more than just jokes at home.

“I think it’s going to make me do more household chores,” he quipped.

Now in its 40th year, the first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd and Pierce Brosnan.

