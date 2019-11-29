Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A pair of John Lennon's trademark round sunglasses are going up for auction Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

John Lennon's round sunglasses to be sold at auction

1 Comment
By Frazer Harrison
LONDON

A pair of John Lennon's trademark round sunglasses are going up for auction along with a parking ticket given to Beatles drummer Ringo Starr -- items kept for half a century by a former driver for the band.

Alan Herring, who worked as a chauffeur for Starr and bandmate George Harrison in the late 1960s, said Lennon had given him the glasses after leaving them on the back seat of his Mercedes.

"When John got out of the car I noticed that he'd left these sunglasses on the back seat and one lens and one arm had become disconnected," he said. "I asked John if he'd like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry, that they were just for the look."

The vintage glasses and the parking ticket -- issued on April 25, 1969 in London outside the band's own label Apple Records -- will be sold online by Sotheby's with other Beatles memorabilia next month.

Herring said the decision to sell the objects was an emotional one, but that "the memories I have of this very special time in my life working with the Beatles are far more important to me".

The brown, creased £2 parking ticket is expected to fetch £1,500 ($1,900, 1,700 euro), while the sunglasses -- which Herring never did get mended -- could sell for £8,000.

Other items going under the hammer between December 6 to 13 include a cigarette lighter kept in Herring's car, shirts worn by the Fab Four and Harrison's guitar with a predicted price of £60,000.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

A good story is surely worth a bob or two.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How A Professional Organizer Helped Me Declutter My Home In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo