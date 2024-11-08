 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bulgarian nationalists protest theatre premiere by John Malkovich in Sofia
Supporters of Bulgarian nationalist organisations try to enter the building of Ivan Vazov National Theatre, as they protest the premiere of "Arms and the Man" play, directed by John Malkovich, in Sofia, Bulgaria November 7, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov Image: Reuters/Stoyan Nenov
entertainment

John Malkovich premiere sparks protests in Bulgaria

0 Comments
SOFIA

The premiere of a 19th century play directed by John Malkovich was performed in an almost empty Sofia National Theatre after angry protesters irritated with the way Bulgarians are portrayed prevented visitors from entering the building.

One hour before the opening of George Bernard Shaw's "Arms and The Man" on Thursday evening, protesters started gathering in front of the theater, Nova TV reported on its website.

They held a big banner reading: "Without anti-Bulgarian plays at the National Theatre." Protesters threw garbage bags, spat and physically attacked Oscar-nominated animator Theodore Ushev as he tried to enter the theatre, Nova TV reported.

Some protesters attempted to force their way into the building but were pushed back by security, Bulgarian media said. To avoid further clashes, the theatre management only allowed a few journalists inside to watch the performance.

The play is a comedy featuring a love story during a conflict between Bulgaria and Serbia.

Critics in Bulgaria say Shaw presents the Bulgarian soldiers as cowardly and unworthy, and Bulgarians as people who bathe once in their lives and don't read, Nova TV reported.

"It is quite an odd reaction," Malkovich said after the play was performed. "More and more people love to censor things they don't agree with." The play is scheduled to be shown in the theater on Friday evening as well.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel