Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

John Mellencamp donates archives to Indiana University

0 Comments
BLOOMINGTON, Ind

Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is donating an archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University, IU President Pamela Whitten announced Friday.

The collection will include original creative works, photographs, instruments and other significant memorabilia related to his music, artwork, social activism and philanthropy, Whitten said.

“His collection will be an incredible resource for arts scholars and a clear source of inspiration to our students," Whitten said.

A sculpture honoring Mellencamp’s artistic legacy will be commissioned for the Bloomington campus, Whitten said. The sculpture will sit near the Fine Arts Plaza on the campus and symbolize the strong connection Mellencamp has to his southern Indiana roots.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help us make banking in Japan easier for you!

Take our survey and share your experience with Japanese banks in less than 10 minutes!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel