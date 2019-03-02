Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit

0 Comments
FAIRFAX, Va

Actor Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, in a $50 million defamation lawsuit, citing a piece she wrote for The Washington Post about domestic abuse.

The complaint, filed Friday in the Circuit Court of Fairfax, Virginia, said that, while Depp was not named in the Post article, it was clear Heard was talking about him. The lawsuit called her ongoing allegations of domestic abuse "categorically and demonstrably false."

"They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career," the lawsuit said, claiming that "she is the perpetrator."

The suit said Depp, 55, has suffered financial losses because of the accusations, including being dropped from his role as Capt. Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films.

In her article, published in the Post in December, Heard also said she lost an acting role and contract with a major fashion brand because went public with her claims of abuse.

"I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath," the 32-year-old actress wrote, adding that she felt as those she was "on trial in the court of public opinion."

Heard's publicists and attorney did not return phone calls or emails from The Associated Press seeking comment on Saturday.

In a statement to People magazine, her attorney Eric M. George called the lawsuit "frivolous" and "just the latest of Johnny Depp's repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard."

Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, responded to People that he and his client looked forward to presenting "overwhelming video, photographic and eyewitness evidence" that would clear Depp's name.

Heard first accused Depp of domestic violence in May 2016, the year after they were married. After Heard brought a photo of her with a bruised face to court, a judge ordered Depp to stay away from her. The couple met on the set of their 2011 film "The Rum Diary." Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Making the Decision to Sell Your Property in Japan and How to Maximize the Asking Price

Mar 12th (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

12 Strawberry Picking Locations In And Near Tokyo To Visit This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Pay It Forward: Finish the School Year with Motivated Students

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Culture

‘Ohmu-raisu’ The Punny Food Trend on Twitter Inspired by Studio Ghibli

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Lifestyle

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo