 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Wicked' in London in November 2024. Image: Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Something has changed for “Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey, something is not the same — he is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

The magazine's pick was announced Monday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Bailey takes the mantle from “The Office” and “Jack Ryan” star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 selection.

“It’s a huge honor,” Bailey, 37, told the magazine. “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”

Bailey had audiences swooning as Prince Fiyero in his 2024 big-screen debut in “Wicked,” the popular movie musical in which he proudly urges fellow students to join him in his shallowness. The second half arrives in theaters Nov 21.

He dripped with charm as Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” and earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series “Fellow Travelers.” Most recently, he starred in “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which came out in July.

Bailey told Fallon that the title was an “honor of a lifetime."

“I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in – bestowed this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man," he said.

Bailey told People that he's known he wanted to be an actor since he was 5 years old and his grandmother took him to see a production of the musical “Oliver!” Within two years he had achieved that dream, preforming with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He's had plenty of stage credits since then, including starring in Shakespeare’s Richard II in London earlier this year.

Bailey, who has spoken openly about being a gay actor, founded The Shameless Fund, which helps to support LGBTQ+ organizations.

“I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment,” he said. “So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”

The first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson in 1985. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F Kennedy Jr, David Beckham, Michael B Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd, Pierce Brosnan and Patrick Dempsey.

Bailey, who will be the cover story in People's edition coming out Friday, had to stay tight-lipped about the news. But he admitted to the magazine that he couldn't keep it a complete secret — he shared to news with his dog Benson, who will also be featured in the magazine.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Shichi-Go-San: How To Celebrate The Unique Japanese Milestone For Kids Ages 7-5-3

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How To Enjoy Onsen in Japan As A Family

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Luxury Love Hotels in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Gujo Hachiman Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Guide To Products, Salons & Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exorcism in Japan: True Stories of Possession

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Don’t Miss GaijinPot Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog