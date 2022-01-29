Joni Mitchell says she is boycotting Spotify over COVID 'lies'

Singer Joni Mitchell said Friday she was pulling her music from Spotify over "lies" on the streaming service about COVID-19, just days after fellow musical titan Neil Young did the same.
In a post on her website, the "Big Yellow Taxi" singer said she was supporting Young, who clashed with Spotify over its wildly popular "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.
"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Mitchell wrote. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."
Mitchell's website also carried a copy of an open letter to Spotify by medics and other scientists calling on the company to establish a misinformation policy to combat Rogan's repeated falsehoods and conspiracy theories around the coronavirus pandemic.
There was no immediate comment from Spotify.
Young, the voice behind "Heart of Gold" and "Harvest Moon," yanked his music from Spotify this week after telling the service it had to choose between him and Rogan.
He accused Spotify of "spreading fake information about vaccines -- potentially causing death" by putting out Rogan's podcast, which racks up millions of listens.
"Spotify has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation," he wrote. "Lies being sold for money. I realized I could not continue to support SPOTIFY's life threatening misinformation to the music loving public."
Young had over six million monthly listeners on the popular streaming platform. His fellow Canadian Mitchell currently has 3.7 million.
Rogan has a multi-year exclusive deal with Spotify, reportedly worth $100 million, and a massive following.
Critics say his podcast is a platform for conspiracy theories and disinformation, particularly over COVID-19.
Rogan has discouraged vaccination in young people and promoted the off-label use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat the virus.
In a statement this week, Spotify said: "We want all the world's music and audio content to be available to Spotify users.
"With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we've removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic."
"We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify," the service said, "but hope to welcome him back soon."© 2022 AFP
6 Comments
Login to comment
Cricky
Becoming a rather divisive world, you would think a global virus would unite, not cause such vexation.
jadefeldtophelia
I did not know who she was so i listened to Yellow Taxi on YT, wow! brilliant song, and she did it so long ago. It is good to see big stars denouncing spotify for their divisive content, let us see more them doing the same....ps I also do not know of this Rogan, but if he is anti mask and anti vax....in a pandemic, well, he is really showing his tru intellectual level.
TokyoJoe
I can't imagine being so insecure in your beliefs that you have to cover your ears with your hands a shout loudly like a child to stop hearing others opinions regardless of how much you disagree with them.
These actions look infantile to me.
TokyoJoe
You didn't know either Joni Mitchell or Joe Rogan? Im surprised.
CaptDingleheimer
I think the last time someone actually listened to a Joni Mitchell song on purpose was on an 8-track in 1982 and it was my mom.
Wobot
Most of them on the letter aren't in relevant fields if you want to be credentialist.
I'd like to know exactly what these 'lies' are though... for some reason they're never specified in these kinds of accusations
mountaingrill
Just joined Spotify so I could watch the Dr. Robert Malone podcast episode (#1757) and see what all the fuss was about. It seems his point is that the whole vaccination thing is complex and that the efficacy includes many variables. He says we should be open to discussing and analyzing other threats to virus efficacy, and not be afraid of putting forward other hypothesis. I didn't see anything particularly controversial other than a doctor wanting to look into things more deeply.
As for these musicians wanting silencing Joe Rogan podcast seems a bit of an overreaction. What do they know and why should they be given a voice over a very qualified researcher? Shouldn't we be more open to discussion and debate rather than just silence people whose opinions we don't necessarily agree with. Joe Rogan is doing well in giving voice to a variety of interesting people in long form (this is a 3 hour podcast) that we night otherwise not have access to.
Rob Nads
Good. Stupid wokeness will result in lost income.