Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Joni Mitchell-Gershwin Prize
FILE - Joni Mitchell arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mitchell will be honored with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honor: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Mitchell, 79, is widely regarded as among the greatest singer-songwriters of her time, with her best known works including “Chelsea Morning," “Big Yellow Taxi" and “Free Man in Paris."

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. “Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes.”

Mitchell, who lives in Los Angeles, will be honored March 1 at a tribute concert airing March 31 on PBS stations. Previous winners of the Gershwin prize include Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Carole King.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said in the statement. “Thank you for honoring me.”

Mitchell was also honored as the MusiCares person of the year before last year's Grammys. After nearly two decades away, she returned to the stage in August and plans to perform again this coming June.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo