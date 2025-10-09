 Japan Today
Music Drake Kendrick Lamar
FILE - Drake attends the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Judge tosses Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music over rap beef with Kendrick Lamar

NEW YORK

A federal judge on Thursday tossed out a defamation lawsuit Drake brought against Universal Music Group, labeling the alleged libelous words as opinion.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas rejected the lawsuit on Thursday in a written opinion.

The January lawsuit alleged that UMG published and promoted a track on rival Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” even though it included false pedophilia allegations against Drake and suggested listeners should resort to vigilante justice.

Lamar was not named in the lawsuit.

Universal Music Group, the parent record label for both artists, had denied the allegations.

The lawsuit alleged the track led to violence Drake’s home in Toronto, tarnished his reputation and decreased the value of his brand.

