 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Baldwin-Set-Shooting
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, center, reacts as he sits between his attorneys Alex Spiro, left, and Luke Nikas after the judge threw out the involuntary manslaughter case for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP, File)
entertainment

Judge upholds dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in on-set shooting

0 Comments
By MORGAN LEE
SANTA FE, N.M.

A New Mexico judge has upheld her decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.

In a ruling Thursday, state District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer stood by her July decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin. She said prosecutors did not raise any factual or legal arguments that would justify reversing her decision.

“Because the state’s amended motion raises arguments previously made, and arguments that the state elected not to raise earlier, the court does not find the amended motion well taken,” the judge wrote, adding that the request was also untimely.

A spokesperson for Baldwin’s lawyers said Friday that they had no immediate reaction to the decision.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey told The Associated Press that she disagrees with the court's analysis and will appeal the ruling. Morrissey was appointed by the Santa Fe district attorney to take over the case in March 2023 after a previous special prosecutor resigned following missteps in the filing of initial charges.

The case was thrown out halfway through trial on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

Baldwin’s trial was upended by revelations that ammunition was brought into the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office in March by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins’ killing. Prosecutors said they deemed the ammo unrelated and unimportant, while Baldwin’s lawyers say investigators “buried” the evidence in a separate case file and filed a successful motion to dismiss.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the revolver fired.

A judge in April sentenced movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to the maximum of 1.5 years at a state penitentiary on an involuntary manslaughter conviction in Hutchins’ death.

Marlowe Sommer last month rejected Gutierrez-Reed's request to dismiss her conviction or convene a new trial on allegations that prosecutors failed to share evidence that might have been exculpatory. She found that the armorer’s attorneys didn't establish that there was a reasonable possibility that the outcome of the trial would have been different had the evidence been available to Gutierrez-Reed, who still has an appeal pending with a higher court.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo