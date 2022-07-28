Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen attraction with new storyline coming to Universal Studios Japan

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

There’s no clearer sign that an anime series has truly become part of the pop cultural zeitgeist in Japan than when it gets a Universal Studios Japan attraction. It happened for "Demon Slayer," "Sailor Moon" and "Evangelion," and now it’s happening for "Jujutsu Kaisen."

The Osaka theme park has announced that it’s developing "Jujutsu Kaisen the Real 4-D," a theater show attraction featuring 3-D visuals and environmental effects such spraying water and shaking seats. Rather than retread an existing storyline from the franchise, "Jujutsu Kaisen the Real 4-D" will have an original plot, whiuch the park describes as:

“It has been decided that a new Curse Technical High School campus will open here in Osaka. You have been scouted by this new school and invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. According to the principal, Mr. Kuroishi, the purpose of the school is to train students to save people from harmful curses, which have been increasing in frequency in recent years.”

As you might suspect, though, the ceremony doesn’t go so smoothly, and an incident occurs that requires the supernaturally powered assistance of Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji and his friends to resolve.

Screen-Shot-2022-07-28-at-9.18.51.png
Photo: PR Times

"Jujutsu Kaisen the Real 4-D" and the coaster theming kick off on September 16, with the special soundtrack for Hollywood Dream the Ride sticking around until January 18 and the 4-D show scheduled to run until July 2 of next year, offering months of wholesome alternatives to real-world curses.

Source, images: PR Times

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Massive manga mural takes over Tokyo station to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen【Photos】

-- Japanese fans make landslide pick for next anime they want a Hollywood live-action adaptation of

-- Attack on Titan roller coaster, Monster Hunter VR hunt to open at Universal Studios Japan!

© SoraNews24

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

