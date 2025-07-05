 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Obit-Julian McMahon
FILE - Julian McMahon arrives at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Julian McMahon, actor who appeared in 'Fantastic Four' films and TV show 'Charmed,' has died

0 Comments
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif

Julian McMahon, an Australia-born actor who performed in two “Fantastic Four” films and appeared in TV shows such as “Charmed," “Nip/Tuck” and “Profiler,” has died, his wife said in a statement.

McMahon, 56, died peacefully after a battle with cancer, Kelly McMahon said in a statement provided to The Associated Press by his Beverly Hills, California-based publicist.

“Julian loved life," the statement said. “He loved his family. He loved his friends He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

McMahon played Dr. Doom in the films “Fantastic Four” in 2005 and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” which came out two years later.

Along with “Charmed,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “Profiler,” he also had roles in the TV shows “Home and Away,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “Another World,” according to IMDB.

Actress Alyssa Milano, who appeared with McMahon on “Charmed,” mourned his death on social media, saying “Julian was more than my TV husband.”

“Julian McMahon was magic,” Milano said. “That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up — not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Bizen Osafune Sword Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo