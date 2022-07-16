Julianne Moore to preside over jury at Venice Film Festival

Julianne Moore will preside over a six-person jury at the prestigious Venice Film Festival

U.S. actor Julianna Moore will be jury president for the 2022 Venice Film Festival in September, organizers said Friday.

Moore, who won a best actress Oscar for 2014's "Still Alice", will preside over a six-person jury at the 11-day festival on Venice's glamourous Lido.

Directors will dominate the jury at this year's festival, which includes Argentina's Mariano Cohn, Italy's Leonardo Di Costanzo, Spain's Rodrigo Sorogoyen and France's Audrey Diwan.

Diwan won Venice's Golden Lion last year for her film dealing with back-alley abortion, "The Event".

The jury also includes Iranian actress Leila Hatami and the Japanese and British screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro.

The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest, and one of the most prestigious, rivaling with Cannes and Berlin. Its 79th edition is scheduled for August 31 through September 10.

