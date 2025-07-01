Jury in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial raises concerns about one juror

Sean "Diddy" Combs passes a note to his attorney Marc Agnifilo during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., June 30, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

By Luc Cohen and Jack Queen

The judge overseeing Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial on Monday said he would remind jurors of their obligation to deliberate and follow his instructions about the law, after the jury warned that one member of the 12-juror panel may not be able to follow the judge's guidance.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian read the note aloud in Manhattan federal court about two hours after the jury began deliberating.

"We have a juror, number 25, who we are concerned cannot follow your honor's instructions," the note read, in part.

The note did not elaborate on which instructions the juror cannot follow. The jurors are anonymous, which is not the norm in U.S. criminal trials but is common in high-profile cases in which jurors could face harassment or threats.

After discussing the note with prosecutors and defense lawyers, Subramanian said he would send a note back to the jury reminding them of their obligations but take no further action for now.

Juror number 25 described himself during jury selection on May 5 as a 51-year-old veterinarian who lives in Manhattan with his domestic partner, a freelance graphic designer. The juror said he has a doctorate in molecular biology and neuroscience, and enjoys nature documentaries, opera and hiking.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. A former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture, Combs could be sentenced to life behind bars if convicted on all five counts.

Over more than six weeks of testimony, two of Combs' former girlfriends - the rhythm and blues singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane - told jurors that he forced them to take part in the performances with paid male escorts, sometimes known as "Freak Offs," while he watched, masturbated and occasionally filmed.

Both women testified that Combs beat them, and jurors saw a hotel surveillance video showing Combs attacking Ventura in a hallway in 2016.

"Cassie repeatedly told you that the defendant's violence was in the back of her mind whenever he proposed a Freak Off," prosecutor Christy Slavik said in her closing argument on Thursday. "The whole point was to control Cassie, to make her afraid to say no to the defendant. And it worked."

Combs' lawyers acknowledged that he was at times violent in domestic relationships, but argued that Ventura and Jane took part consensually in the performances. During cross-examination, the defense highlighted tender and sexually explicit text messages the women sent Combs over the course of their years-long relationships with him.

"If he was charged with domestic violence, we wouldn't all be here," defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo said during his closing argument on Friday. "He did not do the things he's charged with."

The founder of Bad Boy Records, Combs lived a lavish lifestyle in his Miami and Los Angeles mansions and was feted for turning artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars.

He has been held in federal lockup in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.