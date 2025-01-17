 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Film - It Ends With Us
This combination of images shows Blake Lively at the London screening of the film "It 'Ends With Us" on Aug. 8, 2024, left, and Justin Baldoni, center, and Ryan Reynolds in separate photos at the world premiere of the film in New York on Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo)
entertainment

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in new step in 'It Ends With Us' fight

0 Comments
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES

“It Ends With Us” actor and director Justin Baldoni has sued his co-star Blake Lively and her husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, for defamation on Thursday in the latest step in a bitter legal battle surrounding the dark romantic drama.

The lawsuit from Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios, which also names publicist Leslie Sloane as a defendant, comes about two weeks after Lively sued Baldoni and several others tied to the film, alleging harassment and a coordinated campaign to attack her reputation for coming forward about her treatment on the set.

That lawsuit came the same day that Baldoni sued the New York Times for libel, alleging the paper worked with Lively to smear him.

The new lawsuit filed in federal court in New York says the plaintiffs did not want to file the suit, but that Lively “has unequivocally left them with no choice, not only to set the record straight in response to Lively’s accusations, but also to put the spotlight on the parts of Hollywood that they have dedicated their careers to being the antithesis of.”

An email seeking comment from Sloane, whose PR company represents both Lively and Reynolds, was not immediately answered.

The two actors are also both represented by agency WME, which dropped Baldoni as a client after Lively filed a legal complaint that was a precursor to her lawsuit and the Times published its story on the fight surrounding the film.

The surprise hit film based on the novel by Colleen Hoover has made major waves in Hollywood and led to discussions of the treatment of female actors both on sets and in media.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo