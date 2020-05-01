Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up to benefit frontline workers

LOS ANGELES

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duet, called "Stuck With U," will be released on May 8, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.

All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.

Bieber, 26, and Grande, 26, two of the biggest young singers in the United States with hits like "Love Yourself" and "Thank U, Next," have never recorded a song together.

"We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy," Grande said in a statement.

The single is the first in series from Scooter Braun, who manages both singers, that will benefit charities during the year, Braun said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

