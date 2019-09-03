Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Justin Bieber has been opening up in recent months on his struggles with celebrity and mental health Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Justin Bieber opens up on drug abuse, weight of fame

0 Comments
By Jamie McCarthy
NEW YORK

Justin Bieber is opening up about "massive ups and downs" he experienced as he went from beloved teenage heartthrob to "the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world."

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 25-year-old pop phenom reflected on how child stardom triggered depression and a lack of humility that led to drug abuse and his becoming "resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry."

"I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become," he wrote.

"Everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility," Bieber said, saying by 18 he had "no skills in the real world" despite "millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted."

Bieber had abruptly cut short his 2017 tour, later saying he needed to work out "insecurities."

The move came as the superstar was becoming known more for his antics than his music, including accidentally striking a photographer with his car.

The star faced legal trouble for incidents that included racing a vehicle through Miami and throwing eggs at a neighbor's house.

In 2017, China said Bieber was not welcome to perform in the country due to his "bad behavior," saying he had a lot of growing up to do if he wanted to return.

In his introspective Instagram post, Bieber said his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin along with support from his friends and faith helped him get his life back on track.

"Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me," he said. "All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Ask for Time Off in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #45: Omurice For Dummies

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Australian Restaurants In Tokyo When You’re Craving A Hearty Meal

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Everything You Need To Know About Disney Deluxe

Savvy Tokyo