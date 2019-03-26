Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Justin Bieber puts music on hold while struggling not to fall apart

1 Comment
LOS ANGELES

Teen hearthrob Justin Bieber has told fans he is putting new music on hold while he struggles with "deep rooted issues" that he hopes will stop him from falling apart.

Bieber, 25, said in a lengthy Instagram post for his 106 million followers, that "music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health."

"I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," the Canadian singer wrote on Monday.

Bieber's posting follows an admission on Instagram earlier this month that he had been "struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird."

The "Sorry" singer, who shot to fame as a baby-faced 15 year-old, married model Hailey Baldwin last September in a New York civil ceremony. They have no children.

In 2017 he abruptly pulled out of his "Purpose" world tour, citing the need for rest.

Bieber has not released an album since 2015's "Purpose" although he came out with single "No Brainer" in July 2018 with DJ Khaled and other artists, and a remix of Spanish language global hit "Despacito" in 2017 with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I am so far away from being a fan its silly but such fame for someone who doesn't know his a h from his elbow at such a young age must mess u up, look at MJ.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Perfect for the ‘Harry Potter’ Fan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Castles

Uwajima

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Tendo City’s Ningen Shogi (Human Chess) and Sakura Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

Mukogaoka Yuen: Exploring Kawasaki’s Cultural Playground

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Live

We Asked Readers to Describe Japan’s Cherry Blossom Season in 2 Words, And They Delivered

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Tokyo Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019: The Collections We Worshiped Most

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Cherry Blossom Season has Officially Started in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon