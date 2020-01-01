Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This Nov. 22, 2015 file photo shows Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Bieber is a launching a docu-series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform the singer originally got his start in music over a decade ago. YouTube announced Tuesday that “Justin Bieber: Seasons” will debut on Jan. 27 and the 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015. (AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
entertainment

Justin Bieber to launch docu-series on YouTube

LOS ANGELES

Justin Bieber is launching a docu-series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform where the singer originally got his start in music over a decade ago.

YouTube announced Tuesday that “Justin Bieber: Seasons” will debut Jan 27. The 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015. Before releasing his debut song in 2009, Bieber gained popularity from posting his performances of cover songs on YouTube.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in a statement. “It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

Bieber, 25, will release a new song, “Yummy,” on Friday. His most recent album was “Purpose,” which features the hits “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Where Are U Now,” a collaboration with Diplo and Skrillex which won Bieber his first-ever Grammy Award.

YouTube says the series will “feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber's private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle.” The series will also show Bieber reflecting “on the highs and lows of growing up in the public eye as he invites his fans on the journey leading up to the release of the highly-anticipated and most personal album of his career.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

