Justin Bieber to perform in Japan in September

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber, 23, will perform at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium on Sept 23 and 24. It will be Bieber's fourth concert tour in Japan and his first visit since last August.

Promoters said up to 100,000 fans are expected to attend the two concerts at the stadium in Chofu.

Bieber kicked off his Purpose World Tour last March, in support of his fourth studio album "Purpose" (2015).

Since he began the tour, revenue from the tour and album sales has reached $200 million (approximately 22 billion yen). Furthermore, sales of the album “Purpose” have exceeded 12 million copies to date.

In Japan, a limited edition of Bieber’s fourth studio album, titled “Purpose+Super Hits,” is currently on sale. An acoustic version of the megastar’s number one hit single “What Do You Mean?” has also been recorded for the first time.

