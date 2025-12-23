 Japan Today
entertainment

K-Pop concert to be held in Hong Kong and aired in mainland China

SEOUL

A K-Pop concert will be held in Hong Kong in February and aired across mainland China by a ‌state-run broadcaster, the organizer said, amid growing hopes of cultural exchanges between China and South Korea after nearly a decade of an unofficial ban.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠last month visited South Korea for the first ‍time in 11 years and held a summit ‍with South Korean ‍President Lee Jae Myung, where the two leaders also discussed cultural ⁠exchanges, raising hopes of China lifting its unofficial ban on Korean culture.

The unofficial ban was introduced in ​2017 as China protested against the U.S. deployment of a missile shield system in South Korea and has in effect meant no Korean concerts or TV shows have been approved by the Chinese authorities.

Dream Concert 2026 will be held at Kai ⁠Tak Sports Park for two days from February 6 and the recording will be broadcast by China's state-run Hunan Television, according to From Entertainment, a South Korean firm organizing the event.

"It will be the first time for a K-Pop concert to be broadcast in mainland China since cultural exchanges were severed. First in years," an official at From Entertainment said on Tuesday.

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was not aware of any planned concerts or lifting of the unofficial ban on K-Pop.

The two countries are also coordinating a visit by Lee to China early next year, ​South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said in an interview with Yonhap News on Monday.

The From Entertainment official gave no ⁠details of which K-Pop acts would be performing.

Dream Concert, a K-Pop event hosted annually by ‌the Korea Entertainment Producer's ‌Association, was held this year in Abu ‍Dhabi in November, after South Korean media reported that earlier plans of holding ‌it in mainland China and Hong Kong were ‍cancelled.

South Korean entertainment firm CJ ENM also hosted its annual MAMA Awards in Hong Kong last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

