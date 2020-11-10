Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

K-pop girl band pulls video after backlash in China over baby panda

0 Comments
By Sangmi Cha
SEOUL

A reality TV episode showing K-pop girl band Blackpink holding a newly born panda was pulled after accusations in China that the group mishandled a national treasure, the latest row between South Korea's entertainment stars and audiences in its large neighbor.

Last month, South Korean boyband BTS was heavily criticized in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War, and some BTS-related products were removed from Chinese websites.

Fu Bao, the first panda to be born in South Korea was introduced to the public last week. Fu Bao's parents arrived in 2016 from China's Sichuan province, the home of giant pandas, as part of China's "panda diplomacy".

Blackpink included footage of the band members holding the baby panda in a teaser clip aired on YouTube earlier this month.

Some Chinese local media and online commentators denounced the girl group for touching Fu Bao with bare hands and while wearing too much make-up, saying it threatened the health of the young cub. The comments set off a storm on Weibo, China's version of Twitter.

As of Tuesday, there were millions of views and 55,000 posts on hashtag "Blackpink touched panda cub wrongly" on Weibo.

The full episode was to have been broadcast on Nov 7 and has been postponed, according to the group's music label, YG Entertainment, although it defended the production.

"When Blackpink met the baby panda, all members wore hygiene gloves, masks and protective clothing ... hands and shoes were disinfected at every transition," the agency said in a statement.

Hashtags "Blackpink" and "Panda" were trending on South Korean Twitter as well over the weekend. Some South Korean social media users pushed back at the Chinese criticism, urging South Korea to "return the pandas" or arguing that "pandas are not ours and it is too expensive to raise them anyway".

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog