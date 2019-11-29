K-pop singer sentenced to 6 years in jail for rape, sharing secret sex videos

A South Korean court sentenced a K-pop musician to six years in prison on Friday for raping a woman and distributing a video capturing the act in a case that drew attention to the darker side of the country's lucrative entertainment industry.
Jung Joon-young, 30, was arrested in March. Choi Jong-hoon, 30, a former member of South Korean boy band FT Island, was also sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of the woman.
Both were members of online chat groups that shared secret sex tapes and made jokes about drugging and raping women, the Seoul Central District Court said.
Jung's conviction also includes the illegal distribution of other videos he took secretly while having sex with women. The identities of the victims were suppressed to protect their privacy.
The court also sentenced each man to 80 hours in "sexual violence treatment" education.
"The defendants are well-known celebrities and friends, but the chat they've had showed that they simply considered women as objects of sexual pleasure, and committed crimes that were extremely serious," Judge Kang Seong-soo said as he handed down the verdict.
"Strict punishment is inevitable as the damage inflicted has not properly been recovered and the victims demand harsh penalties."
Jung admitted distributing the video and others he took, though he argued the sex was in all cases consensual. Choi denied raping the woman, and had argued that he did not remember having sex with her and that if he had, it was likely consensual.
Lawyers for Jung and Choi could not be reached for comment.
Their case was one of several scandals involving sex crimes and other illegal activity that revealed a dark side of an industry at the centre of the global K-pop craze.
Lee Seung-hyun, a former member of K-pop group Big Bang better known by the stage name Seungri, is also on trial over accusations he paid for prostitutes for foreign businessmen to drum up investment in his business.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
shogun36
Only 6 years? Why not 60 years?
Maria
Well that makes me angry all over again. Disgusting pieces of filth.
But at least they will actually go to prison - I hope - as opposed to some rapists who are allowed to go free and even sympathised with.
Andrew Crisp
Silly boys, if they hadn't filmed the encounters they wouldn't have been in trouble now.
descendent
@andrew crisp
Great advice on how to better your chances of getting away with committing rape!
macv
good lock them up set an example in Japan they probably would have only gotten suspended sentences
commanteer
Is that actually a crime now? It has been a few years, but was business as usual when I used to go there. Same in most East Asian countries.
JJ Jetplane
@commanteer
Of course it's a crime. He's taking money away from the bigwigs in the K-Pop industry.
funkseoul
Better late than never
This is truly a reflecting year for people in SK entertainment industry.
macv
Lock up POS Choi Jongbum who assaulted raped videotaped the lovely Ms. Goo Hara who committed suicide.
Ganbare Japan!
Only 6 years? Outrageous. South Korea is unbelievable.
Frank McCloud
South Korea has a pretty serious problem with hidden cameras , revenge porn etc. The courts there are overwhelmed with cases and punishments are generally little more than light slaps on the wrist.
coskuri
6 years is very little for serial crimes. And it's done by gangs in addition.
Some will say "they didn't kill anyone" but they did because their victims then kill themselves.
Yes, human trafficking and in Korean, they say "comfort women" and that always was a crime. Always was unpunished too. What do you think it is ? The girls are not aware they are sold. They sign for modeling/singing/whatever job, or just attend a party in a famous high street club. They end up drugged and/or blackmailed, forced to join old guys in the bedroom. Another celeb had a night club that he opened mostly to attract his preys. Oh, that's still "business as usual" as nobody Korean dares giving testimony, which is why they used "foreign businessmen" to nail one of the guys.
smithinjapan
funkseoul: "This is truly a reflecting year for people in SK entertainment industry."
What a ridiculous statement, or are you forgetting that in Japan J-pop girl-band members have literally had to apologize for being assaulted and going public about it. The men? NOTHING. Hell, the women here have to shave their heads and apologize if they have a DATE even! While he should get far more than six years, especially given that he's done it before and in other cases has admitted to at least secretly filming himself having sex with women and then sharing the videos, but to suggest this is limited to the K-pop industry or they are particularly worse is ludicrous.
oldman_13
The numbers of those down voting the statements critical of the South Korean K-pop and entertainment industry, as well as the ludicrous light sentence, is telling, and quite frankly, apalling.
The sexual abuse and bullying rampant in that industry is despicable, and why can't some people criticize that without making it political? No one's saying these things don't happen in other countries but we're not talking about other countries here, we're talking about South Korea, so stop bringing in irrelevant side topics.
And the irony is that those taking offense at some of these comments and defending the honour of South Koreans, would never extend Japan that same courtesy if it were a story highlighting abuse in the Japanese entertainment industry. Ludicrous.
Red suns
Japan vs SKorea
which can out-perv one another...