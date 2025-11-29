 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

K-pop stars announce flurry of donations to support victims of Hong Kong tower fire

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

K-pop band aespa and other South Korean pop stars have announced a flurry of donations to support victims of an apartment fire in Hong Kong that killed at least 128 people in one of the city’s deadliest blazes.

Girl group aespa said they will donate 500,000 Hong Kong dollars ($64,000) to the Hong Kong Red Cross, according to a post on their official Weibo account. “We express our deepest sorrow regarding this heartbreaking news,” the band said.

Stray Kids pledged 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($129,000) through World Vision Hong Kong for temporary housing and other support for affected children and residents. “We were all very heavy-hearted upon hearing the unfortunate news from Hong Kong,” the group said.

SM and JYP Entertainment, two of South Korea's biggest entertainment companies, donated a combined 3 million Hong Kong dollars ($385,000) for emergency relief and disaster recovery.

Other K-pop groups that also pledged donations included boy bands Riize, EXO-CBX and KickFlip contributed 100,000 Hong Kong dollars ($12,900) through World Vision Hong Kong.

Organizers of the MAMA AWARDS, an annual two-day K-pop awards ceremony scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Hong Kong, faced online criticism in South Korea for not canceling the event in light of the fire tragedy.

South Korean entertainment company CJ E&M canceled both days’ red carpet events but said the main ceremony would proceed.

“We express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the fire in Hong Kong,” CJ E&M said in a statement. The company said the awards would add a “Support Hong Kong” message and include time for mourning. Organizers also pledged to donate 20 million Hong Kong dollars ($2.6 million) to the support fund established by the Hong Kong government.

“We believe in the healing and solidarity power of music,” the statement said.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Tokyo’s 12-Course Omi Wagyu T-Bone Dinner at T-Nakameguro

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Viral 3D Fruit-Shaped Ice Creams Are Finally Coming to Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Your Guide To Christmas Tree Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Toranomon Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

GaijinPot Blog