Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Kabuki actor Nakamura Kichiemon, national treasure, dies at 77

0 Comments
TOKYO

Leading Kabuki actor Nakamura Kichiemon, who was recognized as a living national treasure and also known for his role in the historical drama "Onihei Hankacho," has died of heart failure, Shochiku Co, a producer of Kabuki performances, said Wednesday. He was 77.

Kichiemon, who died at a Tokyo hospital at 6:43 p.m. Sunday, was the second son of Matsumoto Koshiro VIII, also known as Matsumoto Hakuo.

Born Tatsujiro Namino, Kichiemon initially performed under the name Nakamura Mannosuke before assuming the stage name Kichiemon II in honor of his maternal grandfather who had adopted him.

A native of Tokyo, he became a member of the Japan Art Academy in 2002, was designated as a living national treasure in 2011, and recognized as a Person of Cultural Merit in 2017.

His elder brother is the present Matsumoto Hakuo, his nephew the present Koshiro, and his son-in-law Onoe Kikunosuke V.

After appearing on stage at Tokyo's Kabukiza Theatre in March, he complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to the hospital. He had been recuperating in expectation of returning to the stage.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo