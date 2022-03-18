Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kanye West, seen in October 2018, cannot post, comment or send DMs on Instagram for 24 hours Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Kanye West banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours

2 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Instagram said Thursday it had blocked rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, from using his account for 24 hours for violating the social network's harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old megastar has been in the spotlight for several weeks over his attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating Kardashian.

West, who is now officially divorced, has publicly called on Kardashian to reconcile their relationship.

Kardashian has meanwhile urged him to keep their family matters private, but her efforts have been to no avail, with the singer speaking publicly about the custody of their children, for example.

An Instagram spokesperson told AFP that West was prevented from posting, commenting and sending DMs on the social network for 24 hours.

It also deleted content -- without saying specifically what -- from his account for violating rules on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

According to US media, the post in question insulted late-night talk show host Trevor Noah after he said West was becoming "more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back," including a claymation music video that shows West holding Davidson's severed head.

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," Noah told his audience. "But what she's going through is terrifying to watch and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave" their partner.

Instagram said it could take further action against West's account in the event of repeat violations.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Oh, no. What a shame.

This tragic news has just ruined my Friday.......

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Dis ninja…….

0 ( +0 / -0 )

