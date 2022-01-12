Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kanye West performs in September 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Kanye West planning to perform in Russia, meet Putin: Billboard

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The mercurial Kanye West anticipates traveling to Moscow later this year, according to Billboard, a trip that will see him hold a Sunday Service performance and meet with President Vladimir Putin.

West heads to Russia as he works on new business deals with Aras Agalarov -- the Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire businessman with ties to Donald Trump -- and Agalarov's musician son Emin, the music outlet said, citing West's advisor Ameer Sudan.

"He will be spending a lot of time" in the country, Sudan told Billboard, saying it will be "a second home" for Ye, who legally changed his name last year.

The rapper's Sunday Service shows are church-esque concerts featuring gospel choirs that he began holding in 2019.

Ye, 44, is no stranger to questionable forays into the political world, having launched an unsuccessful bid for the American presidency in 2020 as an independent candidate of the Birthday Party.

In 2018 he met with then-president Trump for a surreal tete-a-tete that included a hug between the two and an on-camera rant.

Neither the prospect of travel restrictions nor potential criticism over building ties in Russia would deter Ye, according to Sudan.

"Kanye knows what's going on more than the average human being, he's well aware of things. And it's nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye — he can't be controlled," Sudan said.

"This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless. What are they going to say?"

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog