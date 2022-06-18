Kate Bush classic 'Running Up That Hill' tops chart after 37 years

Almost 37 years after its release, Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' finally hit the top of the UK charts

Almost 37 years after its release, "Running Up That Hill" by enigmatic British songstress Kate Bush finally hit the top of the UK charts on Friday thanks to Netflix series "Stranger Things".

The song has enjoyed a renaissance globally after featuring in the hit sci-fi series, and has earned Bush, 63, a slew of chart records in her home country, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 1985 song now holds the record for longest time taken for a single to reach number one, while its ethereal singer boasts the longest-ever gap between chart-toppers, 44 years after "Wuthering Heights" first revealed her talents to the world.

Bush has also become the oldest female artist ever to score a number one hit in the UK.

She has largely spent recent decades out of the public eye, but performed a 22-night residency in London in 2014, with tickets selling out in 15 minutes.

After being included on the soundtrack for season four of "Stranger Things", "Running Up That Hill" became the most-streamed song on Spotify in the United States, the UK and globally.

© 2022 AFP