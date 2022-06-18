Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Almost 37 years after its release, Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' finally hit the top of the UK charts Photo: FISH PEOPLE/AFP
entertainment

Kate Bush classic 'Running Up That Hill' tops chart after 37 years

0 Comments
LONDON

Almost 37 years after its release, "Running Up That Hill" by enigmatic British songstress Kate Bush finally hit the top of the UK charts on Friday thanks to Netflix series "Stranger Things".

The song has enjoyed a renaissance globally after featuring in the hit sci-fi series, and has earned Bush, 63, a slew of chart records in her home country, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 1985 song now holds the record for longest time taken for a single to reach number one, while its ethereal singer boasts the longest-ever gap between chart-toppers, 44 years after "Wuthering Heights" first revealed her talents to the world.

Bush has also become the oldest female artist ever to score a number one hit in the UK.

She has largely spent recent decades out of the public eye, but performed a 22-night residency in London in 2014, with tickets selling out in 15 minutes.

After being included on the soundtrack for season four of "Stranger Things", "Running Up That Hill" became the most-streamed song on Spotify in the United States, the UK and globally.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo