 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Keith Urban-Pop-Up Concert
FILE - Keith Urban performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Keith Urban plays free pop-up concert outside a Buc-ee's store in Alabama

0 Comments
ATHENS, Ala.

Country singer Keith Urban gave just a few hours' notice before performing a free concert Friday night in the parking lot of a large convenience store and gas station in north Alabama.

Hundreds of people turned out for the show in Athens, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Nashville. It was outside a Buc-ee's, a chain of roadside stores known for barbecue.

“I came down to this Buc-ee's about a month ago. And when I left, I went, ‘It’d be kind of fun to do a show there,'” Urban told the crowd during the concert, according to an Instagram video posted by WAFF-TV in Huntsville, Alabama.

Urban said his “cave man brain” told him it would be fun to set up a little stage for a small audience.

“I swear to you, I thought maybe 100, 200 people,” Urban said as a video showed a larger crowd.

People started gathering hours before the show, news outlets reported.

“I was at work and we heard it on the radio that there was going to be a surprise concert at Buc-ee’s in Athens,” Cindy Wilson told FOX 54 WZDX-TV in Huntsville. “And I was like, ’Oh my God, it’s on my way home.' And it’s 15 minutes from my house. So I couldn’t believe it.”

While he was at the store, Urban also worked behind a food counter. A video showed him wearing a Buc-ee's T-shirt and apron as he poured barbecue sauce on some brisket and chopped the meat into smaller pieces.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Bug Catching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Sukagawa City Shakado Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Student Accommodations In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

30 Shops To Customize Products in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog