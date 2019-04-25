Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This June 13, 1986 file photo shows actress Victoria Principal, left, and actor Ken Kercheval, co-stars of the popular TV-show "Dallas." Kercheval, who played Cliff Barnes on the hit TV series “Dallas” has died at age 83. Agent Jeff Fisher said Kercheval died Easter Sunday in Clinton, Ind. (AP Photo/Craig Mathew, File)
entertainment

Ken Kercheval, beleaguered Cliff on 'Dallas,' dies at 83

LOS ANGELES

A representative for Ken Kercheval says the actor who played Cliff Barnes on the hit TV series "Dallas" has died. Kercheval was 83.

Agent Jeff Fisher said Kercheval died Sunday in the city of Clinton in his native Indiana.

The cause of death was being kept private by family, Fisher said Wednesday.

Kercheval's character was a punching bag for Larry Hagman's scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on "Dallas," which aired from 1978 to 1991.

Kercherval also part of a series revival that aired in 2012 to 2014.

He made frequent guest appearances on TV, in series stretching from "The Defenders" in the 1960s to "ER" and "Diagnosis Murder" in the 1990s and 2000s.

Kercheval's survivors include three children, his agent said.

