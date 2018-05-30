Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kim Kardashian entered the grounds of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue wearing a black suit and canary yellow stilettoes Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Kim Kardashian goes to White House to discuss prison reform

By WIN MCNAMEE
WASHINGTON

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrived at the White House Wednesday for what officials said would be talks on "prison reform."

Kardashian entered the grounds of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue wearing a black suit and canary yellow stilettoes, an AFP photographer witnessed.

The 37-year-old was expected to meet aide Jared Kushner, who has spearheaded stuttering White House efforts at criminal justice reform.

There was no word on whether Kardashian would meet fellow TV personality, President Donald Trump.

"I can confirm she'll be here," said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. "We'll keep you posted on any meetings that take place and what those look like."

Kardashian is known for her socialite TV persona, but has also called for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old who has been in prison for more than two decades for a nonviolent drug offense.

Fixing tough sentencing laws had been a priority of president Barack Obama's administration, but he failed to win Congressional support, prompting a stream of presidential pardons and clemency actions.

Trump has so far taken a more hardline approach, advocating a "lock-em-up-and-throw-away-the-key" approach to criminal justice.

During his first year and half in office he has pardoned disgraced Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, a Trump supporter who was convicted of violating a court order to halt traffic patrols targeting immigrants.

He also pardoned vice president Dick Cheney's former chief of staff Lewis "Scooter" Libby.

