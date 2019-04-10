Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kim Kardashian, reality TV star and lifestyle mogul, is hoping to add "lawyer" to her list of qualifications Photo: AFP
entertainment

Kim Kardashian studying to become attorney

0 Comments
By ANGELA WEISS
NEW YORK

American television star Kim Kardashian, known for her reality shows and marriage to hip-hop artist Kanye West, is studying law and hopes to pass her California bar exams by 2022, the magazine Vogue reported on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old lifestyle mogul, who has 134 million Instagram followers, has been interning at a California law firm since last year. She said she was inspired to study law after successfully petitioning U.S. President Donald Trump last year to pardon Alice Marie Johnson.

Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother, had served nearly 22 years of a life sentence for cocaine trafficking.

A week after meeting with Kardashian, Trump -- also a former reality television star -- pardoned Johnson in June 2018.

The star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" said she had been invited on a different occasion to the White House to participate in a working group on pardons and clemency.

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told Vogue.

"I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more," said the mother-of-three whose own father Robert was an attorney who helped defend OJ Simpson in his murder trial.

Admission to law school in the United States usually requires a bachelor's degree in any discipline. Kardashian never graduated from the college she attended, Pierce, having dropped out before she completed her course.

But some states including California do allow would-be attorneys to intern in a law firm for four years before taking the bar exam.

Kardashian has been apprenticing at a San Francisco law firm since last year and hopes to pass her exams by 2022.

In the meantime, she said she is taking an interest in other cases of inmates calling for early release from prison.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN