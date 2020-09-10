Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ronald "Khalis" Bell attends a ceremony honoring Kool & The Gang with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Bell, a co-founder and singer in the group, has died. He was 68. Publicist Sujata Murthy says Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, file)
entertainment

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68

0 Comments
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr
LOS ANGELES

Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68.

Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday morning with his wife by his side, publicist Sujata Murthy said. The cause of death has not been released.

Kool & the Gang grew from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the major groups of the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop. After a brief downturn, the group enjoyed a return to stardom in the ’80s.

The group won a Grammy in 1978 for their work on the soundtrack for “Saturday Night Fever.”

Bell wrote and composed some of the group’s biggest songs including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Summer Madness,” which was used in several films including “Rocky” and “Baby Boy.” The song was also used in a Nike shoe commercial featuring LeBron James.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel