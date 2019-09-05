Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, center, poses with French actresses Catherine Deneuve, left, and Juliette Binoche on the red carpet for the movie "The Truth" (La Verite) presented in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Aug 28. Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi
entertainment

Kore-eda recognized as Asian Filmmaker of the Year by Busan film festival

TOKYO

Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda was recognized as "Asian Filmmaker of the Year" at a major festival in South Korea on Wednesday, where his latest work will be screened, according to a Japanese movie distributor.

The director received the award, which is given to individuals and groups that have made the most significant contribution to the advancement of the Asian film industry throughout the year, at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

The festival described Kore-eda as one of Asia's most influential and impactful directors of recent years, whose works have been widely acclaimed and who has contributed to the promotion and development of the Asian film scene.

His newest film "The Truth" is set in France, starring actresses Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche, as well as American actor Ethan Hawke. The story, which revolves around a successful actress and her family following the release of her autobiography, will be screened at the festival and released in Japan on Oct 11.

In May 2018, the director won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the annual Cannes International Film Festival and was further nominated for the Golden Globes for his work "Shoplifters."

The award-winning film depicts a family who, while living on a grandmother's meager pension, send their children to steal from stores.

